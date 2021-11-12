Other Stories This Friday 11.12.2021

In Morro Bay yesterday, a sunken fishing boat was brought up from the bottom of the bay. The old wooden fishing boat was called the Lady Maxine. It sank back in July. The boat will be demolished today and the wreckage transported to the landfill.

Morro Bay city councilmember Dawn Addis is going to run again for the state assembly. She says that the central coast needs to have a voice in Sacramento. She is the co-founder of the Women’s March in San Luis Obispo. In the last election, Addis lost to assemblyman Jordan Cunningham 55-45%. Cunningham says, “In the highest turnout election in history, central coast voters made it clear that they wanted an assembly member who would fight for a more affordable central coast. We don’t need higher taxes, which she has a record of supporting. The central coast is expensive enough already.” End of quote.