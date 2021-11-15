In Sports 11.15.2021

In the CIF high school football playoff;

Four of the six county teams were eliminated Friday night.

The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to the Dinuba 28-24 in the Division-3 quarterfinals Friday night. The Bearcats finish the season with a record of 7-4.

In Division 2, the Bakersfield Drillers beat Mission College Prep 28-16 in Bakersfield. The defeat ends the Royals previously undefeated season with a record of 10-1.

Morro Bay beat East Bakersfield 36-33 to advance they’ll host Pioneer Valley Friday. The Panthers made the playoffs with a record of 0-7. They had a bye in the first round, then won their first game of the season, beating Caruthers 14-7. That put them in the semifinals against Morro Bay.

In 8-man football, Coast Union squeaked by Hesperia Christian 43-42. The Broncos are now 9-2. They’ll next face Faith Baptist of Canoga Park.

In other games, Nipomo lost to Highland of Bakersfield in the final seconds 13-12.

Washington Union of Fresno beat Arroyo Grande 52-32. AG ends the season with a record of 8-4.

In college football, Cal Poly beats Idaho State 32-29, on a field goal with four seconds left in the game. That snaps an eight game losing streak for the Mustangs.

The Oregon State Beavers beat Sanford 35-14 to qualify for a BOL game for the first time since 2013.

In college basketball, #2 ranked UCLA beat #4 Villanova 86-77.

#1 Gonzaga easily beat #5 Texas 86-74. The Zags led by twenty points at half time.

#18 Tennessee beat East Tennessee State 94-62.

Tomorrow, Brigham Young plays the Oregon Ducks on that colorful forest court in Eugene.

One week from tomorrow, #2 UCLA travels to Spokane to play #1 Gonzaga. That’s next Tuesday, November 23rd.