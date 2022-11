The Atascadero Greyhounds prepare for their regional play off game Saturday at Colusa high school.

The Redhawks are 10-2 for the season. It’s a smaller high school, only 500 students, but they’ve got some big players on the line. The Redhawks beat Pierce of Arbuckle 7-0 last Wednesday to win the northern section CIF championship in division five.

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts in Monday night football, 24-17.