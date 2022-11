The Nutcracker is one of the great Christmas traditions in the United States.

Again this year, Class Act Dance is producing the Nutcracker with local north county dancers.

The performances run Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Spanos Theater. That’s at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center.

For more information or to buy tickets, you are encouraged to contact Class Act Dance in Paso Robles. The website is: classactdance.com.