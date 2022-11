Sunny today, but a little cooler. Highs this afternoon near 63. NE winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 30.

Tomorrow, sunny but cooler, highs near 60. SSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through tomorrow. Thursday, we’ll get some rain, 100% chance. They say we’ll get about an inch of rain, depending on your location. Cloudy on Friday, then more showers late Saturday and early Sunday morning.