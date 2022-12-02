In Sports 12.02.2022

The Atascadero Greyhound footfall team travels to Colusa for a semi-final game in the state championship.

Colusa is an agricultural town on the Sacramento river, an hour north of Sacramento. High school has about 500 students. The Colusa Redhawks are 10-2 this season.

The greyhound’s lost the first three games of this season, but they’re 9-1 since. Kick-off is at 6:00 pm Saturday night in Colusa. The winner advances to the state championship bowl game in Division V.

The other semi-final game is in Southern California between San Gabriel (11-3) and Kennedy of Granada Hills (9-5).

In the NFL last night, Buffalo beat New England 24-10