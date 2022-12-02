North County Weather 12.02.2022

Cloudy today, with highs this afternoon near 54. We may get a few showers this morning. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, overcast skies, 100% chance of rain, lows near 48.

Tomorrow, cloudy skies with rain, highs near 59. Southerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The chance of rain, 100%. We‘ll receive about one inch of rain tonight and tomorrow.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies on Sunday, continuing through next week. A 40% chance of showers one week from today. The city of Paso Robles reports we received one inch of rain yesterday and overnight. That brings the season total to 2.18”.