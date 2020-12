Abbey Ellis leads Cal Poly to a 73-63 win at San Diego State yesterday.

Earlier in the day, the sophomore was named Big West conference player of the week. Then yesterday afternoon, Abbie scored 39 points to beat the Aztecs. She shot 8 for 11 from 3-point range and 5 for 6 from the free throw line.

The Australian leading the Mustangs to 4-2 record for the season. They’ll host the Rainbow Wahine at Mott gym Sunday and Monday.