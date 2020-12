Just two days left in the Main Street’s drawing. That’s for the fully decorated Christmas tree with more than 3,000 dollars worth of gifts those gifts donated by Paso Robles merchants.

The deadline to enter the contest is tomorrow.

You can enter online at the Main Street’s website or in person at Kahuna’s.

That’s where the drawing will be held at 5:30 tomorrow afternoon.

Proceeds from the drawing benefit Main Street.