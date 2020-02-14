In Sports 2.14.2020

The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Madera South in the first round of the CIF play-offs. The final score was 4-2. That game played at War Memorial stadium last night.

Last night, the Shandon girls basketball team lost to Ganesha of Pomona in the playoffs 84-15.

In their final regular season game, the Templeton boys lost to San Luis Tigers 65-45.

In college baseball, the Cal Poly Mustangs opening this season at a tournament in Arizona. They’ll take on UCONN at noon today. Tomorrow, the Mustangs play Michigan, the runners-up in last year’s NCAA championship. Then, on Sunday, the Mustangs take on last year’s NCAA champions, the Vanderbilt Commodores out of Nashville. The Mustangs return next Tuesday to host Larry Lee’s almamater, Pepperdine. Unfortunately, Larry Lee’s son, Brooks, is injured and won’t be active for several weeks.

Brooks Lee turned down lucrative professional offers to play for his dad at Cal Poly. He’s regarded as the best player recruited by Cal Poly in recent years. He hit over .400 at the high school level, and played well for several national youth teams against Cuba, Mexico and other countries.