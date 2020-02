Last night, the Templeton girls soccer team lost in the CIF play-off semi-finals to Kingsburg, 5-1.

The victory in Kingsburg was the 11th consecutive win for the Vikings. In the past 11 games, Kingsburg has outscored its opponents 53-3.

The defeat ends the season for the Templeton Eagles. The Eagles end their season with a record of 9-3 in league, 13-8 overall.