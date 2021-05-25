In Sports 5.25.2021

The selections made for the NCAA baseball brackets for Division II. The top team in the west, Asuza Pacific, includes former Paso Robles Bearcat Will Stroud.

Stroud hit over 300 as a freshman and is hitting .286 as a sophomore with the Cougars.

In the western regional, Asuza Pacific will play a double elimination series against Western Oregon and Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho. The winner will advance to the division two world series in Cary, North Carolina.

If Asuza Pacific prevails in the western regional, they will advance to the NCAA Division 2 world series in front of some major league scouts.