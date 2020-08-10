In Sports 8.10.2020

Templeton’s Spencer Howard made his major league debut yesterday as a starter for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Howard pitched 4 2/3rds innings in the second game of a double header against the Atlanta Braves. He gave up two home runs and an RBI double. When he left the game in the 5th inning, the Phillies trailed 4-0, they lost 8-0.

After the game, Howard talked about his performance. He told reporters;

“I was hoping for a complete-game shutout. That’s what everybody would dream about, but just being able to compete at the highest level, it’s a dream come true.”

In 2017, Howard was drafted in the second round after playing for Larry Lee and the Cal Poly Mustangs. He signed for just over one million dollars. That year he was 8-1 for the Mustangs with an ERA of 2.05.