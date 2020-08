On Saturday, some local surfers paddled out from Avila Beach in solidarity with the black lives matter movement.

The event began at 8 Saturday morning and featured guest speakers honoring the lives of civil rights leaders like congressman representative John Lewis and reverend C.T. Vivian.

Organizers told attendees to practice social distancing and wear masks while on shore.

Avery Acupuncture helped organize the event. The company is a black-owned business in Paso Robles.