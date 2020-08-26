In Sports 8.26.2020

A no-hitter yesterday for Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox. The first of the season, and a remarkable feat for a player whose family background is not athletics, but Hollywood. His grandfather, Wayne Frost, was on Seinfield. He was the father of George’s fiance.

Remember, whose cabin burned down.

Lucas Giolito’s mother and father were each actors. His dad, Rick Giolito, was on Twin Peaks, which was written by his uncle. His mom, Lindsay Frost, was on “As The World Turns.” She took over as Betsy Stewart Andropolous after Meg Ryan left the show.

Giolito is writing his own story, in sports. He’s 6’6” and throws a fastball 100 miles per hour, which helps. He gets his height from his mom, who is 5’11”.