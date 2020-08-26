Pepe Delgado’s Closing 8.26.2020

Another business fails because of the government imposed shutdown.

Pepe Delgado’s Mexican restaurant is closing after 49 years of operation. Yvonne Poulsen says she wanted to make it to 50 years, but because of the government-imposed shut down, she had to close the restaurant in March. She’s decided to put the restaurant up for sale in the next couple of weeks. She’s been its sole proprietor since 1971.

The restaurant is one of the longest continuously operating restaurants in San Luis Obispo county.

Poulsen herself is from Costa Rica. She says she will retire.