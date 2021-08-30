In Sports 8.30.2021

The Atascadero Greyhounds clobber Torres out of Madera Friday night in high school football. The Greyhounds beat Torres of Madera 35-0 at Atascadero high school.

The Bearcats also won their home opener, beating Independence high school out of Bakersfield 14-6.

The Templeton Eagles traveled to Coalinga, but lost to the Horned Toads 27-6.

The Eagles will play their home opener this coming Friday night at Templeton high school. The Eagles to host Liberty of Madera.

In other games involving SLO county teams.

Morro Bay beat Carpinteria 38-0.

Centennial beat Arroyo Grande 47-21.

Nipomo beat Cabrillo 56-0.

Mission Prep and San Luis Obispo high schools had byes Friday night.