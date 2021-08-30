Wolf Pack Survives Fire 8.30.2021

Wildfires like the Caldor or Dixie fire destroy buildings and a lot of wildlife.

But a California wolf biologist says he found a California wolf pack outside the town of Westwood in Lassen county. Fire destroyed their den, but the wolves survived. Biologist Kent Laudon spotted two adults with one young adult wolf and four pups in a meadow not far from their den. He says the pups were about forty pounds. One black and three gray pups.

The meadow escaped the flames. So did the wolf pack.

The Lassen pack, as its called, settled in Lassen and Plumas counties in 2017.