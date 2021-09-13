In Sports 9.13.2021

The Templeton Eagles beat Pioneer Valley Friday night in a defensive battle. The score was tied 0-0 at the end of regulation.

Sophomore quarterback Anthony Chavez rose to the occasion and the Eagles scored the only touchdown in the game, to win in overtime 7-0. Coach Don Crow says, it was an exciting game.

The Eagles host West Bakersfield this Friday night.

The Greyhounds and Bearcats played Thursday night.

The Greyhounds lost at West Bakersfield 19-13.

The Bearcat game against Sunnyside in Fresno was called at halftime due to lightning. Sunnyside led, 25-7, but the coaches agreed to call it a no-contest. So that game will not count.

In college football, Fresno State beat Cal Poly 63-10.

Stanford upset #14 USC 42-28.

#12 Oregon shocked #3 Ohio State, 35-28.

The Ducks move up in the national polls from #12 to #4.

So, the new top five are:

Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Iowa.

UCLA is #13.

Arizona State #19.

And BYU moves up to #23.