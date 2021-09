Mostly sunny today with highs near 97. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Highs near 93 in Atascadero.

Overnight, clear skies with lows near 54.

Cooler tomorrow, highs near 90 in Paso Robles. Highs in Atascadero near 86.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies, but a cooling trend this week. Highs dropping into the low 80’s by Thursday, and staying in the 80’s through next week.