The Rockies beat the Dodgers 10-5 yesterday, in Denver.

The Giants beat the San Diego Padres 8-6 . Buster Posey went 4-5 with three runs scored for the Giants. This puts the Giants two games ahead of the Dodgers with the best record in the national league. The Dodgers have a solid lead for the wildcard spot.

Ten games left to play in the regular season.