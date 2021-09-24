In Sports 9.24.2021

The Templeton Eagles host the Piedmont Highlanders from the East Bay.

Coach Don Crow tells KPRL that Piedmont’s Athletic Director once played quarterback at Atascadero high school. Brad Smet later coached quarterbacks at Templeton, but he’s now A.D. at Piedmont.

Crow says when he played QB for the Greyhounds, he was very good. Now, Smet brought Piedmont to Templeton for tonight’s homecoming game.

Kick off is at 7:00 tonight at Mike Curb Field.

Meanwhile, the Royals travel to Simi Valley to take on Royal.

The Paso Robles Bearcats have a bye this week. The Bearcats will travel to Santa Maria to play St. Joseph next Friday.