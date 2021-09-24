Harmon Leaving SLO 9.24.2021

This past Tuesday night was San Luis Obispo’s mayor Heidi Harmon’s last city council meeting.

Harmon will be stepping down from her position as mayor Sunday.

Harmon will be filling the role of senior public affairs director for the Romero Institute’s ‘Let’s Green California Initiative’. The institute is focused on climate action at the state level.

Harmon says they will ask governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of climate emergency and work with local legislators to move legislation forward over the next few years to make California a climate leader.

She says, “I want to see California be the leader in the world on climate action.”