Have you driven through that Golden Hill and Union road intersection?

It’s a little confusing, and you know there are going to be some big backups at those detours.

Ditas Esperanza tells us this closure will continue for a long time.

There are big signs in front of the Culinary Arts Academy saying Golden Hill road is closed.

You will be detoured onto Ardmore, just before the Culinary Arts Academy.

Ultimately, there will be a roundabout at that intersection, but that’s going to take about a year.