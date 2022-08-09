Fire Hydrant Crash 08.09.2022

Another fire hydrant goes off like old faithful.

Sunday night, it occurred in Arroyo Grande. A car crash sheared off the fire hydrant, and water shot 30 feet into the air. The car was upside down on its rooftop.

It was a single car crash on Grand avenue and Rena street. Right in front of Fruitland La Casa del Sabor.

Police are trying to ascertain if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash Sunday night.

The accident occurred at 11:00 Sunday night. The water was turned off by 11:40.

The driver sustained minor injuries.