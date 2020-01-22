News Intro 1.22.2020

Weather in the north county to be very similar to yesterday, but a little warmer. Cloudy this morning, then sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures expected to reach the mid 60’s.

No word if weather had anything to do with an accident on highway 41 yesterday morning near the Cholame Y. Around 5:35 yesterday morning, a fuel tanker crashed into a truck traveling in the opposition direction. The fuel tanker went off the road and overturned. That closed highway 41 at the Cholame Y for over 8 hours yesterday.

The driver in the fuel tanker suffered only minor injuries. The investigation into the accident continues.