Paso Robles City Council 1.22.2020

The Paso Robles City Council meeting was crowded last night with residents who drive Jardine Road. The council discussed spending as much as $500,000 to improve that roadway. San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong spoke up for the Jardine Road residents.

Peschong recommended that the council approve option 3 of the staff recommendations, which would spend $500,000 on repaving the road. After testimony from Jardine Road residents and discussion by the council, Councilman Steve Gregory made the motion to approve option 3. The council voted 5-0 in favor of the motion. So, the city will invest $500,000 to add three inches of pavement to Jardine Road.

The council also got a report from Freida Berman about capital projects. She talked about the new improved park setting along Turtle Creek. They removed a shuffleboard facility that was dilapidated and replaced it with a covered picnic table.

Ditas Esperanza talked about road work on Spring Street. She says crews are wrapping up temporary repaving where they installed sewer and water lines and conduit for fiber optics down Spring from 24th Street north to 36th Street. The city will repave Spring Street north of 24th next summer.

The city council also received a report from Dana Stroud of Travel Paso about national media coverage proclaiming Paso Robles as a great destination. The New York Times recently identified the city and surrounding area as one of the top 52 places to visit in 2020.

National Geographic also published a positive story about Paso Robles as a vacation destination. The National Geographic article reached an estimated 23 million readers. Stroud says the writer for National Geographic visited Paso Robles during a Travel Paso familiarization trip in 2018.