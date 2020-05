WA state just released the info on contact tracing and it could be coming to CA. I am sure Newsom will be pushing contact tracing to all of his subjects in the state.

https://lynnwoodtimes.com/2020/05/12/governor-inslee-lays-out-statewide-contact-tracing-plan-for-covid-19/

https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/jay-inslee-restraunt-orders