It’s California State Parks Week 06.14.2023

Today is beginning of the second annual California State Parks Week.

The multi-day celebration brings attention to the 280 state parks in California including multiple Parks on the Central Coast.

You can visit the Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History for a virtual reality tour of our local parks like the elephant seal colony at Piedras Blancas or the kelp forest at Hearst San Simeon Beach. Or enjoy a hike through one or more of our local state park like Montaña de Oro.

California State Parks Week runs today through Sunday, June 18th.