Man Arrested After Barricading Himself In Train 06.14.2023

San Luis Obispo police say a man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside the engine bay of a Pacific Surfliner train in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning.

Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to reports of the incident where they were told a man had accessed the maintenance yard at the Amtrak train station on the 1000 block of Railroad Ave.

Police say crisis negotiators were called to the scene and began talking with the suspect, identified as Jorge Cardenas Soto, 42, who they say is a transient and was in a mental health crisis.

After about two hours, he was taken into custody. Police say he did not have any weapons on him and no one was hurt during the incident.

Cardenas Soto is facing charges of trespassing, obstructing a peace officer in performance of duties and delaying a train.

Cardenas Soto was being held Tuesday at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to jail records. Police said he will receive a mental health evaluation and appropriate follow-up services.