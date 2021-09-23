IWMA Investigation Update 9.23.2021

The San Luis Obispo district attorney’s office published its final report on the Integrated Waste Management Authority, the IWMA.

That’s after an extensive investigation. The 51-page report addresses allegations of misconduct and mismanagement at the IWMA.

The DA’s report details disturbing practices and lack of oversight. It includes allegations that contracts were awarded without competitive bidding, that the IWMA failed to properly retain records, that credit card policies were violated, and that IWMA general manager William Worrell exceeded his spending authority.

Back in 2018, IWMA board of directors Worrell on paid administrative leave while a further investigation was conducted into possible misuse of funds. A private investigation found nearly $450,000 in undocumented expense.

The DA’s office filed charges against IWMA employee Carolyn Goodrich in early August.