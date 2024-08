U.S. representative Jimmy Panetta has helped secure a federal grant to modernize the Paso Robles airport, according to a release by Jimmy Panetta’s office.

The release says the grant is awarded through the federal aviation administration airport improvement program.

An estimated $530,610 will be awarded to the Paso Robles airport; plans for the airport currently include a spaceport, aeronautical survey, sustainability airports, and updates to its layout.