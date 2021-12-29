John Madden 12.29.2021



FILE PHOTO: Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden waves to the crowd before the AFC-NFC Hall of Fame pre-season game in Canton, Ohio, August 6, 2006. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan/File Photo [/caption]

A local football legend is dead. John Madden died yesterday at the age of 85.

Madden played football at Cal Poly in 1957 and 1958. He was an all-conference lineman. He was also catcher on Cal Poly’s baseball team. He said he met his wife at Harry’s in Pismo Beach while he was a student at Cal Poly.

Madden started coaching shortly after he graduated. He served as assistant coach at Alan Hancock college and was promoted to head coach. He later coached with Don Coryell at San Diego state, and then in 1967 was hired to coach linebackers for the Oakland raiders. He concluded his coaching career with Oakland. His Raiders won the super bowl in 1977, beating Minnesota 32-14.

John Madden, dead at the age of 85.