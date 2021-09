Remember the tragic murder of 27-year-old Carrington Broussard at Heritage Ranch near lake Nacimiento back in 2019?

This week, Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson pleads guilty to the murder of the woman and her full-term unborn baby.

County district attorney Dan Dow says, “We are satisfied that the defendant has taken personal responsibility for his unimaginably horrific crime. Life in prison without the possibility of parole is an appropriate sentence.”