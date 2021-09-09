Paso Robles City Council 9.09.2021

The American Rescue Plan Act. Ryan Cornell of the city of Paso Robles explains the ARPA Program at Tuesday’s city council meeting. He says Paso Robles is receiving $5.5 million out of billions in the president’s effort to help the economy.

The city staff made recommendations to the councilman. One of the specific expenditures recommended by staff, more pickle ball courts. Paso Robles resident Jan Albom called the council to object to their priorities. She said she can’t believe the council is spending more money on pickle ball courts than the homeless.

Councilman Steve Gregory reminded the council the pickle ball courts were proposed before covid. The council unanimously approved the recommendations by staff.

The money for the pickle ball courts may be reimbursed to the city when that recreation grant is awarded by the state.