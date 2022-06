Tomorrow, Paso Robles celebrates Juneteenth, a holiday for some which started in 1865 in Galveston, Texas.

Lovella Walker tells KPRL there will be entertainment, speeches and soul food provided by a restaurant in San Jose.

San Luis Obispo mayor Erica Stewart will speak. That’s from 1-4 tomorrow afternoon at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.

A celebration of Juneteenth.