SLO County Ballot Count Resumes 06.17.2022

Ballot counting resumes today at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo.

For two days, the county clerk’s staff has processed vote by mail and provisional ballots, preparing for today’s tabulation.

36,000 ballots remain to be counted in San Luis Obispo’s primary election.

The big question remains, will there be a run off in the district 2 supervisors race or will incumbent Bruce Gibson win the election outright in the primary.

Before they begin (began) counting ballots today, Gibson leads in the race with 52.55% of the vote. He needs to stay over 50% to win re-election in the primary. Meanwhile, it’s a close race for second, with Dr. Bruce Jones leading Geof Auslen by only 58 votes.

The county elections office is expected to count another 6,000 ballots today, but they will likely continue counting through next week at the county government center.