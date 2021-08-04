Junior Livestock Auction 8.02.2021

Dozens of 4-H and FFA members showed their animals at the Mid State Fair Junior Livestock Auction over the weekend. Although officials are still tabulating the totals, generally people said the prices were good, with profound support by the community. Jamie Phillips of the Pozo 4-H group says the support from the community was amazing.

Tiffanie Santoro of Paso Robles High School FFA showed her hog, which sold for $10 per pound. Tiffanie will use the proceeds of the sale to fund her college education. The high school freshman wants to be a large animal veterinarian. She currently has a 4.5 GPA at PRHS.

Sunday was the final day of the California Mid-State Fair. Although attendance was down in 2021, most who attended were appreciative that the fair returned after a year’s absence because of the shutdown caused by the pandemic.

Vendor Brett Butterfield said, “Although attendance was down, it was a great fair. Walking through the midway, I knew more people this year. The weather was great. I really enjoyed the 2021 Mid-State Fair.”