The California Mid-State Fair closed last night after a ten day run at the Paso Robles Event Center. Vendor Brett Butterfield says he enjoyed this year’s fair.

The 2021 California Mid State Fair is history, but the reign of queen Yvette Florentino continues until next year’s fair. Cassie Banish of San Miguel continues as 1st runner up as well. Those tiaras stay on their heads for another year.