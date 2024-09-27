Juvenile Arrested For Threats to Lewis Flamson Junior High 9.27.2024

Press Release 09-26-2024

Juvenile Arrest at Lewis Flamson Junior High.docx

The Paso Robles joint unified school district released a statement of a juvenile arrest that took place late Tuesday evening, at around 9:30.

The release says police officers were notified of a possible threat of violence towards Lewis Flamson junior high school through a post made via Snapchat.

Officers quickly began to investigate the origin of the alleged threat, and two days later, they were able to identify a 12-year-old Lewis Flamson junior high school student who allegedly posted the threat to their Snapchat account. The release says the student was interviewed, and then placed under arrest for criminal threats.

The school district and police department would like to take this opportunity to encourage parents to speak to their children about responsible use of social media, and the consequences of what they post – the school district takes all threats seriously.