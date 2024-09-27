Paso Robles Centennial Park Trail Now Open 9.27.2024

The city of Paso Robles has announced that the rehabilitation work of Centennial creek is completed.

The Centennial Park trail is now fully open for public use, with all barricades and caution tape removed as of Tuesday, September 24th.

The Centennial creek rehabilitation was designed to increase the creek’s flow & capacity during heavy rain, mitigate blockages, and implement natural erosion control.

Permanent guard rail installations are expected to be completed by next Tuesday for safety to all visitors.

Additional work to be done on the creek corridor will be hydroseeding, native plant installation, and two new lighting fixtures to improve the trail’s lighting.