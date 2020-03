One sad note this morning. Former state assemblyman Katcho Achadjian died yesterday.

Katcho served as San Luis Obispo county supervisor and represented the county in the state assembly. Katcho immigrated from Lebanon in 1971. Became a US citizen in 1982.

After graduating from Cal Poly he bought several gas stations where he had worked to pay his way through college. He is survived by his wife, and two children. Katcho Achadjian dead at the age of 68.