In Sports 3.06.2020

Atascadero softball beat Monache of Porterville 5-1. Then they tied liberty of Bakersfield 1-1. They play Tulare this afternoon at that tournament.

Atascadero baseball team beat El Diamante in Visalia 2-1.

Paso Robles baseball team plays tomorrow at Centennial in Bakersfield. The Paso Robles softball team has a home game tomorrow afternoon at two against Hanford.

The Templeton softball team hosting Morro Bay this evening at six at the Vineyard ballpark.

The undefeated Templeton baseball team plays tomorrow in the championship game at the Firebaugh tournament. They’ll play Firebaugh tomorrow at 2:30. So far this season, the Eagles have not allowed a single run. Five games, five shut outs, two no-hitters.