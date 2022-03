Several hundred people gathered near Pismo Beach Saturday to hear two leaders in the republican party.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley led the effort to recall governor Gavin Newsom. Last week, he pushed for suspension of the 51 cent gas tax.

Also speaking Saturday at the republican event near Pismo Beach, Peggy Hall, the Healthy American. We’ll hear from Peggy tomorrow here on KPRL, and learn about her connection to KPRL, which dates back to the late 70’s.