Knife Fight 4.03.2020

Two Paso Robles teenagers and an adult sustained injuries in a knife fight in rural Paso Robles Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call on Bucktail lane in Heritage Ranch around 7:30 Wednesday night. They found a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds. The boys told deputies they were stabbed by an adult relative, who was also stabbed during the altercation.

The suspect fled in a car. He was stopped in Paso Robles at 24th street and Riverside, near the Paso Robles Event Center. The suspect is identified as 39-year-old Romen Homero de Leon of Las Vegas. After his release from an area hospital, de Leon was arrested for attempted murder.

None of the stab wounds are believed to be life threatening.