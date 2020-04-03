Jobless Rate 4.03.2020

Across the country, 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

In just two weeks, the shut down by local government of many businesses in the county has left nearly 10 million Americans out of work.

Until last week, the worst week for unemployment filings was 695 thousand back in 1982. Last week, it was 6.6 million. The biggest impact was in tourism, hospitality and related industries. Technology start ups and other white-collar employers are also laying people off.

Today, many economists are expecting a decline that rivals the worst periods of the great depression.