KPRL 75th Anniversary Proclamation 12.17.2021

This week, San Luis Obispo County Supervisors unanimously approved a proclamation honoring Paso Robles radio station KPRL on its 75th Anniversary.

The station started in 1946 by Christine Jacobson, who owned Valley Electric Company in San Luis Obispo. In an effort to encourage sale of radios, she started radio station KVEC in May, 1937. KVEC was the first radio station in San Luis Obispo County. Then in 1946, after World War II, Jacobson started KPRL. Les Hacker was the first manager. The ‘L’ in KPRL was to honor Les Hacker for his involvement.

The station was built on 32nd Street at Oak in Paso Robles in an art deco building which resembled the building which housed KPRL on Hilltop Street in San Luis Obispo.

Supervisor John Peschong said he appreciated the news coverage and community involvement of KPRL. Peschong previously served in the Reagan Administration as Radio and TV Coordinator for the Great Communicator.

On Thursday, Debbie Arnold read the proclamation on KPRL and then she and John Peschong discussed KPRL’s the community.