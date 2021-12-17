SAT and ACT Admissions Requirement 12.17.2021

California State University is poised to drop the SAT and ACT as an admissions requirement. That would follow UC’s elimination of the exam.

The testing is being scrapped because critics say its racially biased. They say results are based on race, income and parent education levels. They say high school grades are a better predictor of college success, regardless of the academic levels of the high school.

Critics base their analysis on the fact that black and Hispanic students test lower than whites and Asian. That occurs regardless of financial backgrounds. Thus the critics conclude, those tests are racially prejudiced.

The Cal State system educates nearly one half million students on 23 campuses. Admission testing requirements are suspended for the 2022-2023 academic year.

It’s relevant that students in other countries, which utilize admission testing, score much higher than students in the US, particularly in subjects like math and science which are objective courses.