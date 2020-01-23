Kristin Smart 1.23.2020

The Kristin Smart murder case is back in the news. You may have heard national news organizations mention it yesterday.

Denise Smart reportedly told a newspaper in Stockton, where she lives, that the FBI has advised her that a break in the case will soon be announced.

San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson tells us he has nothing new to report. He says the investigation is still open at the sheriff’s department.

As for the recent podcast by a young man who is not in law enforcement or in law, Parkinson says everyone is entitled to their opinion.

So, nothing new to report in the disappearance of Kristin Smart more than 20 years ago. The Cal Poly student disappeared following an off campus party. Her body has never been found.