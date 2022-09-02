Kristin Smart Murder Trial 09.02.2022

At the Kristin Smart murder trial Thursday, jurors got emotional went they saw photos of the dirt below Ruben Flores’ deck. The photos showed stains under the deck. The prosecution is asserting that Kristin Smart’s body was once buried beneath that deck in Arroyo Grande.

Testimony Wednesday included an archeologist who says he discovered a soil anomaly under the deck. He says it appears the area had been dug out and refilled. He says the size of the area is consistent with other burials he’s seen in his career.

Another archeologist took the stand yesterday. She has a background in working with crime labs and on burial recovery projects.

Some of the jurors cried when they saw what appeared to be a stain underneath the deck of Paul Flores.

The Kristin Smart murder trial continues in Monterey superior court.

The trial may continue into October.